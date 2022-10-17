Without a doubt, Precious Remmie is one of those pretty female media personalities that most can have a crush on.

She is, however, officially married to Mr. Raymond Bindeeba but her school life is known by a few of her former schoolmates who say she was always a proud girl.

While sharing a sneak-peak about her school days, she narrated that boys used to fight for her in their dormitory because she was pretty and everyone wished to have her.

She noted that boys who were in the entertainment section and footballers would trade blows over her.

The mother of one added that she was loved by most of the teachers and the headmaster because she was also good in academics and used to speak fluent English.