One year and a day ago, Western Ugandan singer Ray G and Annabell Twinomugisha said their vows to become husband and wife.

16th October 2021 will forever be remembered in the family of Ray G, real name Reagan Muhairwe, and Annabell Twinomugisha as the day they walked down the aisle.

The two longtime lovebirds, together with family and friends, decided to put a ring on each others fingers in a glamorous celebration that was attended by a couple of celebrities.

On Saturday, they made a year as an officially wedded couple and they crowned their first year anniversary feat with lovely social media messages to each other.

Also Read: Ray G, Annabell welcome second child within one year

In his message, Ray G revealed how he is grateful for all Annabell does for him and for the lover they share each single day.

“This day marks one year of our union. I am so grateful for all that you do. The small things, big things and everything in between. I am just grateful for the love we share A happy anniversary my love,” he wrote.

Annabell as well expressed her love for her hubby, referring to him as a wonderful man, the perfect man for him that God sent her way.

One year Ntekyire/Nga Nfumba. To the wonderful man, I’m so blessed to walk this life with you. I remember the day when you said you want to marry me, I thought it was a joke and I started the game of blocking and unblocking you till I gave you a chance. If I did anything right in my life, it was giving my heart to you. You have really showed me what love means. God surely knew what I exactly wanted and he brought you to me. To more wonderful years of celebrating our special day. Happy 1st Anniversary my Love. Annabell Twinomugisha

Congratulations to the couple!