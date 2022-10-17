The Miss Curvy Uganda second edition went down smoothly over the weekend with Shirat Nassuna being crowned the winner of the contest.

She beat five other contestants to the crown after putting up a stellar performance and taking the top prize at home.

Daisy Nalukowe (contestant No.1) and Dora Nakanwagi (contestant No.2) emerged as the first and second runner-ups respectively in a tightly contested race.

Also Read: Miss Curvy Returns, Contestants From Across Africa To Take Part

Unlike the first edition which was held in 2019, this year’s pageant was drama free as there were no conflicts of interest in the pageant.

We are yet to ascertain whether the winner will be offered a brand-new ride like last time as the 2019 winner.

Congratulations to the winners and organizers for staging a smooth contest.