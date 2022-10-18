With their very first single ‘Danse Danse’ now out, prominent Ugandan group Abeeka Band has launched their mainstream music career.

As a band, playing live music is pretty much like bread and butter. Abeeka band has gone a hard yard and hit the studio and recorded their first song which we all hope will be your masterpiece and always on replay on your playlists.

Besides entertaining you with their best live band sessions at different events and occasions, the all boy band has taken the bar high by hitting the music road to bring out their music creativity and production to the fans.

Their debut song Danse Danse was purely written and produced by the Abeeka Band itself with mastered beats and lyrics that bring out the urge to dance from a music loving fan.

It’s a song that everyone would love to groove to in their happy moments and times – so danceable and likeable.

Everyone in the band played their best instrument in the production of the song making it more grooving and melodious.

The lyrics are as well so simple and sweet to listen to. In the last chorus they give shout outs to outstanding musicians.

Abeeka Band comprises of Kevin Sekasi, Allan Okia, Sebulime Michael, Lubwama James a.k.a Pages, and Trevor Muhumuza.

It is proving there are quite different ways of entertaining their fans through; being a band that’s great in the studio, releasing their own music, great live performances, and being amazing both on and off the stage.

There are a select few bands like Abeeka that manage to bring exactly what they lay down in the studio to the live stage.

All the five Abeeka Band boys feature in the video of their new release which is full of crazy moves and dance styles.

They manage to keep it simple, fun and not overcrowded. The coloring and shots are also very fine and rich.

Shot in a ghetto setting with great lighting, Abeeka Band establishes intent for uniqueness and this could be a great journey on which they are to tread.