Jamaican superstar Beenie Man is set for a return to Kampala, Uganda in November for a much anticipated performance.

For several months, there have been speculations on who the Top Boy Entertainment Records team is setting up for a performance as teaser artworks kept sweeping across social media.

The news was confirmed early on Tuesday morning through Twitter where a poster with Beenie Man was shared.

According to the information gathered, the Jamaican will be gracing Lugogo Cricket Oval as a headline act on 11th Noember 2022.

“We understand that dancehall fans have barely gotten any action this year so we are bringing the King Of The Dancehall, King Beenie Man. November 11th is going to be a movie,” Top Boy Entertainment Records tweeted.

The news has already been received with excitement by several party goers who love themselves a good rave and some dancehall music.

This will be Beenie Man’s second performance in Uganda following the unforgettable Kyadondo Rugby Club rave in December 2009.

About Beenie Man

Born 22nd August 1973, Anthony Moses Davis, better known by his stage name Beenie Man, is a Jamaican Dancehall artiste.

Self-styled Ras Moses, The Doctor, and The Girls Dem Sugar, Beenie Man has blessed the world of music with great hit songs over the years since 1979.

He was involved in the music industry from a young age, started toasting at the age of five, and was encouraged by his uncle Sydney Knowles, who played drums for Jimmy Cliff.

He won the Tastee Talent contest in 1981, and Radio DJ Barry G introduced him to local sound system operators, who helped to establish the popularity of the young deejay, who became known as Beenie Man.

Songs like Who Am I, Girls Dem Sugar, Dude, King of the Dancehall, I’m drinking Rum and Red Bull, among others are popular among his Ugandan fans.

We cannot wait to watch him perform in the Pearl of Africa again.