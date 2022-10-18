Congratulations are in order for veteran TV personality Calvin the Entertainer and his wife Amanda Twebaze having welcomed their second child.

Calvin broke the news of welcoming their new bundle of joy via his Instagram and Twitter accounts where he also announced the baby names.

Taking to his accounts, he revealed that they christened their new bundle of joy “Kayleen Kalule Imani“.

He went on to thank God for the new gift of the baby girl and prayed for favor to be upon her.

The Lord is good! Today (18th October), we welcome our 2nd blessing, my daughter (Kayleen Kalule Imani) has arrived a day after Corey’s birthday! May God’s favor and positive vibrations be upon our angel. Calvin The Entertainer

The baby and mother are in good health. Having shared the news a number of his followers bombarded his comment section wishing them all the best in expanding their family.

Congratulations to the couple!