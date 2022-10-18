Word for word, a dance stroke after the other, revelers were in sync with South African entertainer Musa Keys during his performance in Mbarara at the Club Dome.

The tag line “Dome Life, Dope Life” lived upto the expectations during Saturday’s Club Pilsener-sponsored Club Dome event in Mbarara.

Happening for the first time at the Nkore Place within Mbarara town, the event kicked off with high vibes as Evelyn MC and DJ Mac worked the crowd.

Revelers who included mostly of locals seemed quite excited for the dome experience and were not holding anything back.

Revelers from Kampala having fun enroute to Mbarara

Also Read: PICTORIAL: The Exciting Moments You Missed At The Club Dome

Aboard two party buses, a contingent of party goers from Kampala was also already in Mbarara by 5pm, ready to rave.

Performances from the likes of MC Kacheche, 1Der JR, Ruyonga, MC Casmir, among others, got the stage lit before Zahara Totto’s set raised the bar a little higher.

Amapiano, ekitagururo, and all those moves you have seen on your favourite TikTok channels were the common sight plus the Club Pilsener beer and food which was in plenty for the revelers.

Pia Pounds, Ray G, Zex Bilangilangi, among other top acts took to stage to perform their bangers as the crowds sang and danced along.

The man of the day Musa Keys then stepped on stage a few hours after midnight, first with a deejaying set.

Engaging the crowd, the entertainer played an Amapiano mix before stepping forward to showcase his dance moves alongside some of his top tracks.

“Hi Musa…Musa Hiiiii,” is all you could hear at some point amid scenes of maximum enjoyments and a spirited performance.

Swangz Avenue singer Vinka then closed up the performances before deejays took on the revelers until the wee hours of the morning.