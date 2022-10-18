In his latest release titled Omalayo (Kampala Rush)’, rising youngster Lucky Jo, real name Lucky Joshua Isa, showers his lover with praises and reassures his love for her.

Lucky Jo who recently hit the studio to record new music with Wizkid, Ayra Star, and Rema’s producer London, is having a great year already.

His new song titled ‘Omalayo’ is slowly making it on the airwaves and he has worked on the new visuals to accompany it.

Produced by Nessim, the new song released a few days ago is an Afrobeat vibe in which Lucky Jo confesses his feelings and affection to his lover.

According to information shared to MBU, Lucky Jo managed to shoot the visuals with a renowned award-winning Ugandan videographer a few days ago.

The video is expected to drop in a few weeks and the singer is buzzing to quench the thirst of his fans. But first, take a listen to the audio: