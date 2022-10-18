Having sprained his arm and leg in a bad fall, Uganda singer Kid Dee showed up to perform on stage with a drip on his arm.

Over the weekend, local singer and dancer Kid Dee, real name Denish Duncan Matovu, fell off stage while trying to do Michael Jackson’s moonwalk.

The length of stage sold Kid Dee to shame and before he could end the moonwalk, he was seeing stars and his life flashed by his eyes in a terrible fall.

Luckily, he did not get life-threatening injuries as he only sustained a couple of bruises and sprained limbs.

You would expect a man in such a state to sit home and go through recovery before he steps back on stage but that was not in Kid Dee’s plans.

He appeared on another show a day later, his leg and arm bandaged, with a drip on his arm.

According to numerous sources, Kid Dee was not even acting or playing a stunt for public sympathy or likes.

It is alleged that he put his pain to the side and decided to perform because he had already used the money paid to him by the promoter of the show.

He therefore did not want to be in the promoter’s bad books hence storming the stage in his sorry state, very much to the shock of revellers.

Take a look at the video below: