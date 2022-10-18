South African entertainers Focalistic, Mellow and Sleazy, Nigerian singer Oxlade, ans Jamaican singer Beenie Man will share the same stage in Kampala, Uganda in November 2022.

Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, known professionally as Oxlade, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter signed to Troniq Music, Epic Records in France, and Fuenlabrada Records in the UK.

He rose to prominence with the release of the song Away, which appeared on Rolling Stone’s 50 best songs of 2020. His song Kulosa has been a big jam this year.

Focalistic, real name Lethabo Sebetso, is a South African rapper. Born and raised in Pretoria, Sebetso was a footballer prior pursuing a music career as a rapper, released his debut studio album Sgubhu Ses Excellent.

Focalistic

Mellow and Sleazy are a powerful duo that has been making headlines internationally with songs like Bopha, Chipi ke Chipi, Salary Salary, Your Body, among others.

They have made an incredible name for themselves as one of South Africa’s top Amapiano musicians.

Beenie Man, real name Anthony Moses Davis, is a Jamaican Dancehall artiste who will be returning to Kampala for the second time.

All the above have been confirmed for a music show dubbed “The Big Show” which will happen at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala on 11th November 2022.

Mellow and Sleazy

The news confirmed on Tuesday morning by the organisers, Top Boy Entertainment Records, has already sent a wave of excitement amongst the party lovers in the +256.

Since February, Uganda has been a host to many entertainers from across the world and there could still be many surprises before the year ends.