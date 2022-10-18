The relationship between singer Faisal Sseguya alias Rabadaba and his wife Nnalongo Maggie Kiweesi seems to have hit a dead end based on the reports reaching us.

The updates coming in indicate that the two are not on good talking terms with allegations hinting on Rabadaba’s “indisciplined and disrespectful” behaviour towards Nnalongo Maggie Kiweesi’s mother being the cause.

Based on an audio clip accessed by this website, Nnalongo Maggie Kiweesi is heard claiming that for three months now, Rabadaba has been not greeting and talking to her mother.

She is heard saying that she is contemplating on divorcing the singer since he no longer listens to her.

She also notes that she asked Rabadaba not to change his phone password but he did not listen and that she is going to contact their lawyers about a divorce.

Nnalongo believes Rabadaba did not love her in the first place but only wanted to use her to achieve his own goals.