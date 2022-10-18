At last, local rapper Derrick Katongole alias Victor Kamenyo’s ex-lover Akoragye Angora has opened up on why she dumped the Luga-flow artist.

Akoragye Angora says the misunderstandings that happened between her and Victor Kamenyo were a result of cheating which she was fed up of.

The pair seem to be on the road to getting back together after Akoragye revealed they are now back on good talking terms although as friends.

She says that when everything is settled, she will move in with Victor Kamenyo and rekindle their relationship.

Back then we were not talking but now we started talking as friends and maybe in the future we could settele our misunderstandings. Akoragye Angora

She even promised that when life gets back to normal, she will give Victor Kamenyo a baby.

Based on the interview, all seems to be going in a good direction: