Since February, A Pass has been hitting the gym every morning because he wants to build his body to the level of Cristiano Ronaldo’s.

Chiseled and looking fit lately has been top of A Pass’ priorities and he had to change his daily routine to make a few lifestyle changes.

Cutting down on the hours he spends hanging with friends and at home catching his favorite series or novels, he managed to draft a schedule for the gym.

Every day, since 7th February 2022, the Munda singer has been waking up early and making it to the gym before 5:50 am to flex some muscles.

Together with his fitness coach and friend Shubu Fitness, A Pass has been sharing his workout routines with his followers on daily basis.

The changes are quite visible and the man does not wear shirts anymore. But who inspired him to take on the challenge?

He says, “Cristiano Ronaldo!”

A Pass is a big fan of Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo. He says that he desired to lose the “skinny boy” tag with a deep desire to build his body to a level of Cristiano’s.

“This year I said to myself that am not going to be the same skinny boy so on 7th February 2022 I started my journey of building my body to a level of Cristiano,” he says.

“As you can see am not yet there but am on my way. I was 62Kgs now am 75Kgs and that has been because of my coach Shubu Fitness and my hard work and showing up to the gym at 5:50 am every morning.”

He is happy with the strides he has taken in the past eight months and he vows to keep up the discipline until he achieves what he wants.

A Pass also wants to motivate his followers to emulate him and invest some time into body wellness. He believes with consistency and hard work, nothing is unachievable.

Well in Bagonza!