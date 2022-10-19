Renowned Ugandan TikToker, model, video vixen, and influencer Vivian Kaitetsi a.k.a Gold Viv admits that public pressure made her open an account on OnlyFans.

On Tuesday 18th October 2022, Gold Viv decided to open a new OnlyFans account under the handle @kaitestsi_gold.

The account is already reaching over 230 likes with subscription packages going for; $15 per month, $42.75 per three months, $81 per six months, and $153 annually.

The news seems to have got a few netizens by surprise but according to Gold Viv, several of her fans, followers, and friends have been asking for it.

Through her Instagram account where she is promoting her new venture, Gold Viv reveals that she has been often asked by many to join the platform.

She then decided to give it a try to see how it works and of it can add a few dollars into her pocket.

“Hey loves, after being asked by many I decided to give it a try,” Gold Viv captioned an IG video promoting her OnlyFans account.

OnlyFans is an internet content subscription service based in London, United Kingdom used primarily by sex workers who produce pornography.

Created in 2016, it also hosts the work of other content creators, such as physical fitness experts and musicians.

With it, people can pay for content (photos, videos and live streams) via a monthly membership plan.