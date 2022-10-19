The second edition of the UG Rock Festival slated for 5th November 2022 will feature several international acts including an Italian band, Voodoo Monkeys.

“Rock”, a genre of popular music that originated as “Rock and Roll” in the United States in the 1950s, has been slowly expanding through Uganda since the mid-2000s.

With night hangouts like Sway, Steak Out, and Rouge among others, Rock Nights gave a lift to the Rock music genre in the +256.

Most recently, venues like The Gardens Najjera have also taken the mantle to carry on the Rock music tradition through different Rock sessions.

Kenyan Rock band, RASH

On 5th November 2022, Rock music lovers will witness the return of the UG Rock Festival at MOTIV.

Having happened for the very first time in 2019, the UG Rock Festival is set for a return after almost a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

PHYV5 the biggest Rock band in Uganda headlined the 2019 UG Rock Festival edition and will be returning come 5th November at MOTIV in Industrial Area.

This year’s edition features; VOODOO MONKEYS – a Rock band flying in from Italy and RASH – a Kenyan Rock band that has won the AFRIMMA award for Best Rock Band for the last two years in a row.

Ugandan Rock band, PHYV5

Deejay Tums a.k.a the Rock Dokter from Kenya will also perform at the UG Rock Festival. He is a sweetheart among Ugandan Rock fans and used to play Rock music at the famous Rock nights at Steakout back in the day.

The festival will be hosted by Phil Kirya who is also the host of the biggest Rock nights in Kampala that take place at Gardens Najjera every Thursday.

Capital FM deejay DJ Wil who also hosts a Rock night at Legends every Wednesday will also have a set to entertain revelers alongside DJ Denzel UG from XFM, and Deejay Jo.

The event is sponsored by Club Pilsener, Pepsi Max, Uganda Airlines, Tembezi Transporters, Gardens Najjera, and Radiocity 97FM.

Tickets are already available via quicket.co.ug with Ordinary tickets going for Ugx30,000, and a Table for Ugx450,000.