For the past couple of months, a number of artists have announced and confirmed dates and venues for their concerts come 2023.

The list is as of now growing after singers Spice Diana, Jose Chameleone, King Saha, Lydia Jazmine, King Michael, and Karole Kasita disclosed that come rain or sunshine, they will be holding concerts in 2023.

The latest to add his name to the list is Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso who has confirmed that on 9th June 2023, he will be holding a concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Pallaso revealed that his concert will be dubbed “African Kings” and promised to treat the revelers who will turn up to a mega show that they have never witnessed ever before.

Earlier this year in July, Pallaso had promised to hold a two-day concert but his promise didn’t come to life when he sprained his leg and had to check into the hospital for an operation.

By the time he healed the dates he had booked (1st & 2nd July) had already passed and nothing could go on as he had scheduled for the concert to happen.