Youngster Ring Rapper, born Jonathan Ssenabulya, is among the many Ugandan students who are to sitting for their senior four finals exams that will promote them to the Advanced Level of education.

Ring rapper is positive that he will excel in his senior four final UNEB exams with flying colors since he has been utilizing his school time well.

He is optimistic that he will not only pass with flying colors but will achieve good grades.

The youngster rapper is confident that he will manage to earn a first grade since it is the highest-ranking mark in ordinary-level education.

He adds that reaching form four is a dream in itself as it has not been an easy route to balance both music and school having gained fame at an early age while still in school.

His teachers are proud of him because he is one of their bright students who they expect to bring them the first grade.

Ring Rapper also assured his fans that when he is done with the exams, he will bounce back with new music and also get to finalize his collaboration with Sean Paul which is a work still in progress.