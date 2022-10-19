Ugandan TikTok queen Gold Viv Kaitetsi seems to be eyeing the big bucks having opened a new OnlyFans account on Tuesday.

Currently standing at over 230 likes over a mere 6 posts, the OnlyFans account (@kaitetsi_gold) created yesterday is believed to belong to Gold Viv.

Known for her wasp waist well endowed body, Gold Viv is a darling on TikTok and her account is among the most followed in Uganda.

The verified TikTok account which stands at 79.7m likes and 3.6m followers is littered with exciting content including dance, fashion, skits, and other challenges.

Her other social media pages are doing quite good as well, something most people pin to her closeness to Nigerian superstar producer and Mavins Records CEO Don Jazzy.

She seems to now have started a new journey on the OnlyFans app which is mostly known for nudity.

OnlyFans is an internet content subscription service based in London, United Kingdom used primarily by sex workers who produce pornography.

It also hosts the work of other content creators, such as physical fitness experts and musicians.

It is not clear yet what Gold Viv will be using the App for but ine thing is for sure, many content creators earn good money from it.

Gold Viv has already priced subscription to her account at $15 per month.

As we wait for time to answer the question, however, netizens have already shared their opinions on the development.

See more Goldviv opened an only fans 😂😂😂😂😂😂I think we are being represented bulungi — 🦋 (@cathiana11) October 19, 2022