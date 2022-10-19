For a while now, a section of music lovers have been wanting to know the whereabouts of singer G. Snake, born Sarah Namukwaya.

G. Snake was mostly associated with performing and moving around with a snake, something that made her stand out during her glory days.

Following the continued questioning about what happened to her music career, she came up and cleared the air.

Taking to her socials, G. Snake disclosed that she gave music a break to take care of her family and she has since given birth to two children.

She revealed that does not miss being in the music business since she is financially stable.