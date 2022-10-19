For a while now, a section of music lovers have been wanting to know the whereabouts of singer G. Snake, born Sarah Namukwaya.
G. Snake was mostly associated with performing and moving around with a snake, something that made her stand out during her glory days.
Following the continued questioning about what happened to her music career, she came up and cleared the air.
Also Read: Calvin the Entertainer and his wife Amanda welcome baby girl
Taking to her socials, G. Snake disclosed that she gave music a break to take care of her family and she has since given birth to two children.
She revealed that does not miss being in the music business since she is financially stable.
Alright people who are actually asking, “where is G Snake, yadawa…omusota gwamulya?” When I decided to get a break from singing, it wasn’t because ndi bubi.
Sometimes we have to put all we do on a scale. I had to get a break from all that to nurture my family. Otherwise, in a way, I would lose it.
Gave birth to daughters, they need mom around. Sometimes we look for money, but you eventually end up losing more than you bargained for.
I decided to have a break from music to nurture my girls. All in all, thanks for your unending concern.
Oh by the way, I have other ventures I milk my money from. God is good to me. Stay blessed.G Snake