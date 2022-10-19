Mpaka Records boss Wycliffe Tugume, better known by the stage name Ykee Benda, is beaming with joy after hitting 200k subscribers on YouTube.

Ykee Benda is now one of the few artists who have managed to amass such numbers on the online music streaming app as he continues to work hard to see his channel grow.

He took to his socials to share the good news with his fans whom he thanked for their continued support throug watching, liking, commenting, and subscribing to his channel.

Thank you guys for 200k subscribers on YouTube. Thank you for watching every single day, liking, commenting, etc. You guys are amazing! Ykee Benda

Ykee Benda has now set his sight on notching the half-a-million mark as he paces to join the league of artists who have a million and above subscribers.

The 200k subscribers mark on YouTube is no mean feat and we congratulate Ykee Benda on the new milestone achieved.