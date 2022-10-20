Even before its official release, Bobi Wine’s documentary dubbed “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” has been recognized as the “2022 Audience Award: Best Documentary Feature” at this year’s Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF).

The Hamptons International Film Festival is an international film festival founded in 1992, by Joyce Robinson. The festival has since taken place every year in East Hampton, New York.

It is usually an annual five-day event in mid-October held in theatre venues located in the Long Island area of New York, USA.

Approximately 18,000 visitors attend each festival and close to a hundred films are featured each year, including an annual representation of at least twenty countries and an awards package worth over $200,000.

HIFF was founded as a celebration of independent film in a variety of forms, and to provide a forum for independent filmmakers with differing global perspectives.

The festival places a particular emphasis on new filmmakers with a diversity of ideas, as a means to not only provide public exposure for festival content and its creators but to also inspire and enlighten audiences.

This year, the HIFF 2022 Audience Awards awarded “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” – a passionate and revealing documentary about the Ugandan musician, actor, activist, and presidential hopeful Bobi Wine – was awarded the Best Documentary Feature.

The film directed by Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo is yet to be officially released and the prior recognition has pleased Bobi Wine who shared the good news via social media.

“Even before the official release of our Documentary film, this is what’s up,” he captioned the artwork revealing the good news.

Congratulations Bobi Wine and team!