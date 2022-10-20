Ailing singer Evelyn Nakabiira alias Evelyn Lagu has pleaded with events organizers to book her for performances since she is improving healthwise.

Evelyn Lagu narrates that she has gained some strength to walk, stand, dance, and perform if she gets booked for shows in and around Kampala.

She goes on to reason that getting booked for performances is the only way she can make money that can help her foot her medical bills and everything necessary for her health to get better.

I call upon promoters to give me some shows to perform because now I have some strength to walk stand, dance and perform. That’s one of the ways I can afford my medical bills and everything necessary for my health. Evelyn Lagu

She recently underwent the 14th surgery successfully and is now back on dialysis as she battles kidney and heart complications.

Evelyn Lagu has been struggling with the illness for about three years now and she is thankful to God for the gift of life.

She called out all those who used to accuse her of loving their husbands saying the accusations were baseless and that doctors do not allow her to have sex anymore.

Abaali bannangira okwagala abasajja baakola kyabwereere kubanga mu mbeera gyendimu, sikkirizibwa kwebaka na muntu yenna. Evelyn Lagu