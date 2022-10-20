Ugandan fashion designer Oscar Kampala, real name Oscar Nyesiga, attained continental accreditation at the Zikomo Awards in Zambia over the weekend.

The Ugandan and East African flags were raised high on Saturday 15th October 2022 as Oscar Kampala attained continental accreditation at the Zikomo Awards in Zambia.

Zikomo Awards is an International Awards ceremony that acknowledges and celebrates individuals and organizations who are contributing positively and doing well in various industries like Art and Entrepreneurs.

As the saying goes; “Impossible is nothing, if you believe you can achieve,” Oscar Kampala followed the cliché that has definitely paid off.

Also Read: DJ Neptune Amazed by Ugandan Fashion Star Oscar Kampala

As a yield of hard work, Oscar Kampala was doubly rewarded with two accolades; Best Celebrity Stylist of the Year Africa, and Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year Africa.

Growth is an integral part of any entity and Oscar Kampala has evolved from a minute size with steady progress toward greatness.

The brand is now a distinguished apparel name whose achievements dissect the land with glamour and fascination amongst all stakeholders.

Oscar Kampala is no longer a local wonder but rather an international sensation that every top figure yearns to associate with.

Artistes, diplomats, socialites, professionals name it all, Oscar Kampala is the attire plug for the majority of fashionistas.

It is a public secret that most international performers who have held big shows in Kampala have been styled by Oscar Kampala.

The likes of Fireboy DML, Kizz Daniel, Jidenna, Dj Neptune, Eddy Kenzo, and an endless list of big names, have had a taste of Oscar’s prowess.

Such enormous strides in the brand’s development have earned Oscar Kampala the Zikomo Awards.

Zikomo Awards also recognize Humanitarians who are contributing well by helping the needy in communities.

Organizations and individuals in the Arts industry and Entrepreneurs like Oscar Kampala were recognized at this year’s awards.

Congratulations Oscar Kampala!