On Wednesday, Mpaka Records boss Ykee Benda unveiled the talented duo UgaBoys as the new artists joining an affiliate program with the record label.

The Mpaka Records boss Ykee Benda revealed all the necessary legal works with the UgaBoys were completed and the duo will be working with Mpaka Records on music-related businesses.

He is positive that the duo has what it takes to become great due to the talent and professional conduct that they have exhibited thus far.

Speaking in an interview, Ykee Benda joked that he already captured the duo’s passports and he is confident that none of them will be able to leave without his approval.

Ykee described the newly formed partnership as a win-win situation for both parties.

I have known these artists for a long time now. I have partnered with UgaBoys as a label. So, it is a partnership or marriage between Mpaka and Sundance responsible for the UgaBoys. All this is just an affilate program that we have agreed upon. I have invested trust in the UgaBoys because we both share the same dreams and no end is going to lose on a loopsided note. Ykee Benda

Ykee Benda went on to explain that he has known the Ugaboys for quite a long period of time since the lockdown noting that they started working together officially when they released a song dubbed “Gimme”.

About UgaBoys

UgaBoys, alias Malinga Sulaiman and Musungi Muhammad, are Uganda’s dynamic music duo and blood brothers sharing the same genre skills and ideological competence.

They go by the names UgaBoy Zee born on the 9th of April and UgaBoy Coins born on the 9th of October, respectively. They are signed to Sundance Records.

This duo’s passion for music began while they were still in school, and they have followed that passion to where they are today.

They have collaborated with several outstanding musicians, both domestically and internationally, including; BET Award winner Eddy Kenzo, Afrimma award winner Ykee Benda and many more.

UgaBoys are versatile enough and their music shifts through different genres like Afro-pop, Dancehall, and Reggae. Their catalog includes songs like; Gimmie, Nteredde, Freaky Friday, Yolesa, among others.