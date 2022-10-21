Renowned media personality Dikteta Mark, born Mark Robert Kiyimba, has dropped a hint that come next year, he is likely to walk down the aisle.

The CBS FM presenter stressed that if all goes well based on how he plans to execute his duties come 2023, he will be making his relationship with his longtime lover official.

He made the remarks while receiving birthday gifts from his close friends while in studio as he turned a new age.

Next year I am getting married. If everything that am planning to do succeeds, anytime next year, I will take my marriage vows and walk down the aisle with my lover. I promise you that. Dikteta Mark

Dikteta Mark is one of the media personalities who is rarely seen beng involved in wrangles and beef with artists for the years he has served in the industry.

The last he appeared in the news, he was reporting about his ride, a Toyota Alteza registration number UBB 046R, which had been stolen.

We wish him the best of luck if at all his dream and promise comes to pass before the end of next year.