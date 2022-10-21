Today morning, the family of popular singer Edrisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo woke up to the sad news of the passing on of a family member Mande Hassan Kiwalabye.

Reports reaching Mbu.ug indicate that Mande Hassan, who is Kenzo’s elder brother was attacked by thugs in the areas of Katwe, a Kampala suburb, on Monday.

The thugs reportedly beat him so bad to the point that they left him unconscious and with severe injuries including a broken jaw.

According to our sources, the news of Mande’s condition reached Eddy Kenzo on Monday morning and he was rushed to hospital for first aid.

Mande Hassan Kiwalabye (Left) poses for a photo with his siblings

Mande was reportedly taken to a hospital along Buganda Road to receive treatment on his jaw and doctors acted fast in trying to save his life.

He was operated on and later discharged, and given medicine to help him deal with the pain and to enable his healing.

Today morning, however, Mande’s situation reportedly worsened and he had to be rushed to another hospital but it was a little too late as he passed on.

The sad news is yet to be shared by the Big Talent Entertainment singer who is believed to be in shock at the moment.

May Mande’s soul rest in peace!