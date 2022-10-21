Gravity Omutujju has been under fire since he attacked Uganda’s most respected artists in Bobi Wine, Jose Chameleone, and Bebe Cool.

He then appeared apologetic and really sorry about his statements which he claimed were dragged out of context by media during a presser at which he even shed tears.

Many critics have been bashing him for not standing his ground to maintain the opinion that he has about the above-mentioned musicians.

A few other fellow artists including Eddy Kenzo, however, backed him saying he had a good opinion but his delivery was found wanting.

Singer-cum-presidential advisor Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman says that Gravity needs to face the disciplinary committee on grounds of disrespecting the industry’s generals.

The self-styled ghetto president Buchaman notes that Gravity Omutujju is on the list of wanted figures in all the ghettos around Kampala to undergo disciplinary measures.

Buchaman further disclosed that the tears Gravity shed are just jokes and revealed how he has no mercy toward him for not respecting his elders in the industry.

He maintained that the local rapper needs to be seriously whipped for all his wrongdoings in order for him to move in the right path.