Team Good Music singer Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso has come clear about allegations made by his former manager Kama Ivien that he dodged getting served with court summons.

On 11th September 2022, Kama Ivien through his lawyers M/s Ocheing company advocates issued Pallaso with court summons on grounds of breach of contract.

Kama Ivien took the matters to court saying Pallaso relieved him of his duties in a way that he didn’t agree with and demanded more than Shs 500m which he said he had invested in his music career.

Pallaso has, however, come out and noted that he has never been served with court summons and denied hiding from getting summoned.

The “Malamu” singer went ahead and made it known to Kama Ivien that he ruined their working relationship since he took the matters to court yet he thinks he would had a gentleman’s agreement.