Former Afrigo Band singer and vocalist Eddy Yawe has come clean on allegations that he sexually harassed up-and-rising Sumayiyah Sheebah.

Speaking in an interview, Eddy Yawe said that all the accusations placed against him are untrue and false because he is a down-to-earth person.

He cleared the air about his fallout with Carol Nantongo stressing that the reason why they fell out was that Nantongo thought he had to perform with her wherever he went which was impossible.

He, however, explained that Nantongo apologized to him for the misunderstanding that they had and they rekindled their working relationship.

He also set the record straight about his disagreements with Martha Mukisa saying that their misunderstanding wasn’t anything to deal with sexual harassment but with the copyright and royalties from their collaboration.

He further noted that he has never heard Martha Mukisa accusing him of sexual harassment and that the allegations were made by some individuals.

Yawe then addressed singer Sumayiyah Sheebah’s allegations saying that the matters are still being privately handled and that the law will take its course soon.