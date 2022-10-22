For the past couple of weeks, Team Good Music singer Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso has been involved in a back-and-forth scuffle with his former manager Ivan Lubega a.k.a Kama Ivien.

This is after Kama Ivien dragged Pallaso to the courts of law on allegations of relieving him of his managerial duties before the end of their contract that they had agreed on in 2019.

In the documents that were shared, Kama Ivien claimed that he is demanding Pallaso over Shs500m. Pallaso came out to defend himself saying that Kama Ivien had given up on him and wasn’t executing his roles.

Talent manager and music consultant Emmanuel Mulondo alias Emma Carlos came out to also weigh in on the matter as the two are battling their misunderstandings in the courts of law.

Also Read: I’ve never been served with court summons by Kama Ivien – Pallaso

Emma Carlos says that if one of them breached their memorandum of understanding, it was a wrong move although it is not still clear who of the two first dropped the guard on the other.

He goes on to stress that the matters are in court because none of them has ever come out to lay their agreement documents on how they had to execute their roles and we are all waiting upon the court ruling.

At the moment, we can’t tell, between Kama Ivien and Pallaso, who breached the agreement that they had reached since no one has displayed the documents so you can’t say the one is wrong or the other and that is why they went to court. Apparently, the court will tell us what was in the agreement and who breached it. It is a matter of fact that the time when Pallaso and Kama Ivien teamed up, Pallaso was already a brand but the time they joined forces, Pallaso needed Kama very much for his music career to shine. Emma Carlos

Emma Carlos further explained that when he was previously still an artist manager, he always used the commission style of sharing money from the performances at events.

He went ahead to note that by the time Pallaso and Kama Ivien partnered, the former not only wanted but severely needed the latter’s help to revive his music career since he was in his second dip.

The former Coco Finger and Wafagio manager noted that it is common knowledge that when Kama Ivien linked up with Pallaso, something magical happened and the latter regained his shine.

He concluded by stating that it is very difficult to separate Pallaso’s success in the recent past two years from the brand Kama Ivien.