I first came across MC Wright while at an event at the Uganda Museum doing what he does best earlier this year when the lockdown on the night economy had been just lifted.

After the impressive, uplifting, and engaging display, he put up during his time as the event host on that night, I started paying close attention to his craft as I was mesmerized by the art and skill that he has while on the mic.

He blends quite perfectly well and compliments the DJ on the decks with his hype skill to make any party lively and entertaining.

We had an in-depth conversation with MC Wright as he opened up about his plans to spread his wings from just being an emcee to recording serious music. Below is the interview in full:

Who is Mc Wright?

Wright is a musician, and a father who works at Next Media, loves sports, rugby, football, God, and people. Very humble and loving.

Tell us about your musical background. Was your family supportive in the first place?

I come from a family that really loves music. My mother would encourage us to be part of any singing group whether in school, church or even in the community, we would all sing at home except dad. They have always been supportive from day one. One day my mother asked why I’ve not started recording songs yet. I was shocked that she already saw that ahead of me.

What inspired you to join the music business?

I’ve been in the business somehow for quite a while now. I’ve been a hype man to most of the top deejays around town. I’ve worked with DJ Slick Stuart and Roja as the main hype man for most of their sessions, Sir Aludah, Selector Jay, FEM DJ, Dvj Mercy, etc.

I have an entertainment show on NBS every Saturday night but the real inspiration was the fact that I have lots of resources to just give it a try. I felt like I was ready to just give it a go.

Who writes your songs? Take us through your creative session

I write my own songs so far but I’m open to ideas. I believe there’s too much talent and quality out there so I will be willing to listen to anyone and anything as long as I can jam to it. I don’t really sit down to write, I just catch a vibe, and immediately start recording. It just happens.

What are some of the challenges and positives you have so far encountered in the industry?

Honestly, I feel loved here. I have no trouble with anyone and no one has trouble with me, I guess. So far, so good. It’s just a bit expensive according to my usual budget but I am enjoying it.

How has the reception been? Did you expect it?

Oh my God! The reception has been amazing, with over 200 views on YouTube for my debut song in just two days, with no influencers…it’s just amazing. Pure love out there.

What impact do you want to have on the music scene?

I just want to give them a piece of me. I have all those good vibes inside my head and I just want to release them. How they receive my work, I really don’t care.

Am not here to change the world but I hope my music can just touch someone’s soul. As long as you can relate to what I sing in any way, you can just dance even without knowing what am singing. To me, that’s enough!

After this debut project, what should we expect?

A lot more but on my terms. No rush.

Listening to your song “Ebisinga”, you seem to be a very good storyteller. Where does your desire to tell these stories come from?

First of all, that’s the life I live too. I always tell it the I way I see it. It’s just life and hopefully, someone can say that I know what goes around their lives.

Besides music, what do you do for a living?

I am a TV presenter at NBS TV every Saturday at 10 pm. I also emcee weddings and events. I’ve also been doing a bit of rugby commentary.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Five years from now I think I will be able to have at least an album or two and hopefully 1M followers on my IG.

Share with us about your family, education, and childhood background

I come from Kisoro District but I was born and raised in Ntinda, Kigoowa. I am the fifth born out of nine children; five boys and four girls.

I grew up in church, I was always the choir leader. While in church I joined a boy band called Christ-centered Band for 6 years, and the band was disunited due to a lack of financial support.

I studied in 3 schools at the primary level, got my UCE certificate at Namagabi SSS then UACE at St. John’s SSS. I then joined Ndejje university for a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Works but never graduated.