Big Eye Starboss says that the photo of him sunk in a plate of food during Eddy Kenzo’s brother’s funeral was misinterpreted by netizens.

Mande Kiwalabye Hassan was laid to rest in Nkoowe on Saturday 22nd October 2022 after succumbing to head injuries reportedly sustained in a fight.

The news of the 37-year-old’s demise left a dark cloud above the heads of some of the top entertainers in the country who were close to him.

A couple of them stood with Eddy Kenzo and his family, accompanying him to the burial to support and strengthen him through this trying moment.

While at the funeral, a photo of Big Eye Starboss sinking his fingers into a plate full of rice was taken and immediately circulated on social media.

In the photo, the Indicator singer is sitted next to the sorrowful Kenzo who is seen wiping tears away from his eyes.

The photo instantly became a meme for most netizens and blogs with some of them claiming that Big Eye had turned up at the funeral just to eat.

Big Eye, however, notes that he was encouraged to eat by Eddy Kenzo and he does not see anything wrong with it.

Kyoka Big Eye is just eating 😔 pic.twitter.com/FpP8D3gwjI — 100.2 Galaxy FM Zzina! (@GalaxyFMUg) October 22, 2022