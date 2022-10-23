According to Kampala metropolitan police deputy public relations officer, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Eddy Kenzo’s brother Hassan Mande was involved in a fight with a friend identified as Ronald in which he sustained severe head injuries.

Eddy Kenzo’s brother identified as Hassan Mande Kiwalabye breathed his last on Friday 21st October 2022 at Platinum Hospital where he was admitted.

Hassan is said to have sustained head injuries in what police described as a “fight” with a friend identified as Ronald on Sunday 16th October 2022.

Kampala metropolitan police deputy public relations officer, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said that the deceased sustained injuries on the face after a fight with Ronald at Katwe playgrounds near Katwe Market.

It is alleged that after the fight, Ronald dropped off Mande at his place and gave him painkillers. “His situation got worse the following day and he informed his sister, Beth Namugumya of his health situation,” Luke Owoyesigyire revealed.

It’s at this point that Beth went to Eddy Kenzo’s residence for financial assistance, which the singer offered and Mande was later taken to a dental clinic along Buganda Road where he was examined.

They discovered that his jaws were broken and he also reportedly explained that he was assaulted by his friend, Ronald.

Mande was operated on but his situation worsened a few days later and he had to be moved to different medical centers for better help.

On Friday, however, he breathed his last at Platinum Hospital at around 11 am, and his body was taken to the city mortuary at Mulago Hospital for post-mortem.

The alleged assaulter is reported to have disappeared and had not been found during the time of the release of the statement.

May the deceased’s soul rest in peace.