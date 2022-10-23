Model Trisha Ahwera Brenda managed to secure a position for Uganda among the top 10 countries to participate in the next Top Model of the Universe pageant.

Top Model of the Universe is a modeling pageant that sets out to discover models that meet the expectations of show business from all over the world.

32 countries managed to participate in this year’s pageant and Uganda came among the top 10 winners courtesy of 23-year-old Ugandan model Trisha Ahwera.

Speaking to MBU, Trisha Ahwera traveled to Turkey from the Netherlands on 6th October and joined the camp at Lazzoni Hotel from 8th to 16th October.

She took part in the pageant which consisted of 32 countries from West and North Europe all battling for the top ten spots.

At the end of the pageant which was broadcasted live on YouTube, Ahwera was among the winner. She says that the support received from back home in Uganda, her consistency, and her confidence won her the 7th spot.

“The support from home through comments, my consistency throughout the camp at Lazzoni Hotel, and my confidence towards the judges made me win,” she told us.

The pageant needed 10 countries to represent at the next great competitions and the winners were; Turkey, Morroco, Netherlands, India, Ukraine, Montenegro, Uganda, Serbia, Iran, and Moldova, in that order.

Uganda beat Italy, Congo, Kosovo, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Kenya, Hungary, Bulgaria, Ireland, Monaco, Albania, Slovenia, Czech, Russia, Cyprus, Congo, Chad, and Sierra Leone among several others to the top ten spots.

About Trisha Ahwera

Trisha Ahwera Brenda (23) was born in Ibanda but grew up in Mbarara. She has no siblings and her father passed away in 2019. Her mother works in a kitchenware store in Mbarara.

She attributes her modeling success to her mother whom she says has always motivated and exposed her to different famous models, backing her with the confidence to be better than them.

Modeling was not her first love, however. “My dream was to be an Air Hostess. But because of the support and encouragement from my mother, I found myself joining modeling,” Ahwera told MBU.

The Top Model of the Universe pageant was her first international pageant having previously modeled at two other pageants.

She says that she felt exulted upon beating competitors from over 22 countries to the top 10 spots. “I felt like I’m conquering the world.”

If all goes well for her career, Ahwera plans to use her success to serve the less privileged because “God created us equally.”

Congratulations Ahwera!