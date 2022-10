As she turns a new page in her life, Source Management songstress Spice Diana has released these beautiful birthday photos wearing all-black.

According to Wikipedia, Ugandan singer Namukwaya Hajara Diana, popularly known as Spice Diana was born on 23rd October 1996.

Today she turns 26 years old and knowing how she never settles for anything regular, the singer has dropped some lovely birthday photos.

Take a look below: