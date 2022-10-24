A heavily pregnant Karole Kasita had to beg for security to come onto the stage and save her from a photographer who was yearning for dubs during her recent performance.

Self-styled the “most booked pregnant artist” in the land, Karole Kasita’s situation has not saved her from hungry predators, especially during events.

While performing recently at a show, a young-looking photographer stepped on stage together with other revelers and made her uncomfortable.

Looking at the video, the photographer is too close to Karole, following her from the back across the stage with his camera hanging down his neck.

“I met one at my recent show. I was like boy, why are you up on my a**? By the time I called security, I could feel him follow me around,” she told us while dying of laughter.

After several failed attempts of trying to run away from him, Karole Kasita then decides to call security to save her from the unidentified male.

Take a gaze at the video below: