Singer and Actress Hellen Lukoma plans to give birth to more children and expand her family until she feels like stopping.

Hellen Lukoma has two children already with her hubby, also her former manager, Anwar Kaka to whom she got married in 2019.

The couple is never shy to publicly display affection for each other and reveal plans about their lives and marriage.

In recent days, social media has seen rumors of Hellen Lukoma being pregnant again.

The reports suggest that the Bintu Bya Daddy singer is heavy with her third child and when approached for a comment, she did not deny.

Lukoma claimed that she is still young, healthy, and fertile enough to give birth to as many children as she wishes.

She then maintained that she has not stopped ushering new lives onto the earth and fans following her closely should be ready to see more babies.