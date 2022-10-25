Many of Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi’s comedy enthusiasts are not aware of how the telecom engineer graduate ditched his profession to join the comedy industry.

In any educated person’s mind, they would think that it is not a wise move for one to drop his profession and focus on becoming a comedian but Salvado did and proved individuals with such mindsets wrong.

For the years he has been active in the industry, he has become a household name in Uganda, East Africa, and on the continent for his humorous stand-up comedy jokes.

A large section of his fans still question where he got the inspiration to become a comedian. It’s a question most youths always direct to him whenever they get the chance to interact with him.

Speaking in an interview on Spark TV, the celebrated comedian revealed that he was inspired by fellow comedian and media personalities; Amooti Omubalanguzi and Pablo Kimuli.

I was inspired by Amooti and Pablo. The two were in Fun Factory then so when I saw them make money by talking, I chose to do the same Patrick Salvado

He noted that he waa moved by the fact that they were making money by talking, something that amused him and he chose to take the same route – a decision he does not regret at all but rather takes pride in.