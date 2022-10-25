Having moved the event to Kampala Serena Hotel, deejaying duo Slick Stuart and Roja are charged up to deliver exceptional production at the eighth season of their Mixtape Party.

Already, DJ Slickstuart and Roja’s Mixtape Party Season 8 has received massive support from fellow artists including Azawi, Mudra, Pallaso, Ykee Benda, Zex Bilangilangi, Hellen Lukoma, among several others.

The past editions have always registered massive success in terms of turn up and the performances have always left unforgettable memories.

Season 8 seems to be headed in the same direction if we are to go by the preparations that have so far been going on smoothly.

With a new location, the duo believes that it is a new challenge that they need to up the levels of their craft and give fans a show to remember.

While speaking about the event slated for 3rd November, NBS TV presenter Roger Kitaka a.k.a DJ Roja revealed that the new venue is to cater to a certain target audience that appreciates their content.

“The mixtape party has been growing over the years from Laftaz to Golf Course Hotel, among other places so we decided to dare ourselves, improve on the production and also cater for a certain target audience that has not been attending our events,” DJ Roja noted.

The event returns following a two-year hiatus following the outbreak of Coronavirus which put a halt on public gatherings in the +256.