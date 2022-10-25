Hajjat Kuluthum Nabunya is excited about her martial ceremonies that are just around the corner, set to happen next month.

The elated and deep in love Kuluthum was seen smitten at the airport as she welcomed her lover, Dr. Akram who returned from South Africa to prepare for their functions.

Upon arrival, Kuluthum presented Akram Gumisiriza with a bouquet of flowers and a very long passionate hug.

At the airport, Kuluthum made it clear that they will hold their introduction ceremony, traditionally known as Kukyala, on 25th November.

She went on to disclose that in some of the items that Akram returned with included the outfits for their function.