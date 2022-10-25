Theron Music girl duo Kataleya and Kandle are beaming with excitement having been listed by Audiomack Africa among Africa’s hottest artistes for the month of October.

Kataleya and Kandle’s songs; Nyash (feat. Afrique) and Njagala Money have performed quite well to add to the success of the earlier released projects; Do Me, Nkunonya, Tonnafuya, among others.

For artistes that only released their very first project on 9th July 2021, the first year of the duo’s career has been quite magical.

In that period, they have established themselves on the ever-changing Ugandan music scene and already bagged a few awards to add to their growing catalogue.

More recognitions are being thrust their way and Mbu.ug understands that the latest is a continental appreciation for the hard work they have invested in their craft thus far.

Audiomack Africa, an extension of the free music streaming service Audiomack, has listed Kataleya and Kandle among the October’s top 10 African artists to watch.

The list dubbed “10 African Artists You Should Know Right Now (October)” consists of some of the big stars on the continent in this order:

Ali Kiba (Tanzania) Uncle Waffles (South Africa) King Promise (Ghana) Gigi Money (Tanzania) Molade (Nigeria) Alyn Sano (Rwanda) Kataleya and Kandle (Uganda) Maandy Kabaya (Kenya) T-Sean Baila (Zambia) Dieyla Gueye (Senegal)

Congratulations Kataleya and Kandle. We wish you the very best as you continue to wave the Ugandan flag!