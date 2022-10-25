Early next month, Maurice Kirya plans to hold his birthday party at which attendees will not be allowed to carry phones or even wear clothes to the venue.

Born on 4th November 1984, Maurice Kirya has been such a great addition to the entertainment industry since he joined several years.

His uniqueness does not only end in the sound and lyrics he creates but also in his lifestyle as he has evolved smoothly over the years.

His latest revelation about the plans he has for his next birthday, however, could be over the top for an ordinary Ugandan.

Also Read: Maurice Kirya dreams of replacing Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther

As he edges closer to his 38th birthday, the self-styled King of Mwooyo has revealed that clothes and phones will be unacceptable during his party.

“My birthday is coming up on the 4th November, I am yet to decide where to put the party, no phones or anything will be allowed into the party, no clothes either, birthday suit things. Everything will be available onsite,” Kirya tweeted.

The question of whether he is joking or not will be answered in a few weeks to come but what a concept that could be.