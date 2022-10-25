It’s back on now but for a couple of hours, WhatsApp was down sending panic across several users this Tuesday morning.

The popular messaging app stopped working for many people across the world early today, with users across Africa, Asia, the United Kingdom, and Europe reporting issues sending and receiving texts and videos.

By as early as 9am, thousands of users had reported problems with the app which has become a critical means of communication for households and businesses.

Last October, When Whatsapp had a similar outage, it severely hit trading of assets from cryptocurrencies to oil, before traders switched to alternative platforms such as Telegram.

The same alternative, plus iMessages, Instagram, Twitter, among other platforms have come in handy this morning.

On Twitter, several tweeps have been asking, “is WhatsApp off?” A wave of numerous memes then followed just before the app was restored a few minutes to midday.

Take a look at some of the memes below:

See more It’s funny how other WhatsApp versions are off but WhatsApp GB users are still online. — Sammie Manini (@sammiemanini1) October 25, 2022

See more WhatsApp is down



iMessage: pic.twitter.com/NZwHCYKsvQ — The Romantic Mukiga (@emeka_ug) October 25, 2022

See more Imagine whatsapp coming back and the gig plug has removed you from the gig 🥺😭💔 — THÉ Àlláñ Cöüñtý 🇺🇬 (@AllanSseky) October 25, 2022