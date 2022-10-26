Singer Omulangira Suna has openly described the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) as an “empty” association. He claims he does not see any role that they are playing.

The White House Entertainment boss stressed that he does not trust and believe in the UMA leadership because there is nothing much they can do to help the music industry.

He also noted that the industry fell in a deep hole and it will be very hard for anyone to drag it out of that ditch.

Os Suna further stressed that the whole interim team needs to be subdued and replaced by people with fresh ideas to show the impact of the association.

He expressed that if he is appointed as the new president of UMA, many artists will feel pride and joy in his leadership but, unfortunately, he doesn’t want to to involve himself in issues that are politically run.