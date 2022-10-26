On Friday, Lilian Mbabazi will be releasing her 7-track EP titled “The One” but let us take a look at the tracklist first and who she worked with on the projects.

In August, Lilian Mbabazi released the dirst track off her EP and it has been receiving good airplay as we await the release of the entire EP.

After about two years without releasing new music, Lilian Mbabazi will be blessing her fans with a brand new EP on Friday 28th October 2022.

“Been a while since I gave you some new music. I am so excited to let you know I have been working on my EP called THE ONE,” she recently revealed.

Mbu.ug understands the the EP has five tracks and she works with some of the finest Ugandan Producers and Songwriters on the different projects.

We anticipate a unique body of work as it has been touched by the talented hands of Michael Fingaz, Shena Skies, Nessim, Yese Oman Rafiki, among others.

Below is the official ‘The One’ EP tracklist: