On Tuesday 25th October 2022, Cinema Uganda announced the demise of renowned Actress, Model, and Makeup Artist Saidat Nantumbwe.

Saidat Nantumbwe has been rising to popularity through her Acting roles in different Ugandan TV series and movies.

Her roles in; Loving Tyra, The Legacy, Katubagiro, Kamara, Betrayed, Family Crisis, Perfect Imperfections, and Deadly Mistakes, have exposed her tk the growing film industry fans over the years.

The sad news of Nantumbwe’s demise was announced last evening by Cinema UG on social media.

Despite not revealing further details about the cause of Nantumbwe’s passing, it was revealed that a vigil would take place in Kasangati.

May her soul Rest In Peace!