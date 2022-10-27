Singer Green Daddy, formerly known as Mosh Mavoko, has threatened to drag Grenade Official to court if he continues to undermine him.

For a couple of weeks, the two have been on a back-and-forth exchange of words with each accusing the other of copying their songs.

The songs in question are “Nansanana” and “Babandana” with the former belonging to Green Daddy and the latter to Grenade Official.

The fallout between the two artists kicked off when Green Daddy accused Grenade of plagiarizing his song but the latter denied the accusation.

Not only did Grenade stop at denying the allegations, he also went ahead and claimed that Green Daddy’s song is just a challenge that was dropped after him staking cash for the winner to take.

Grenade Official’s statements rubbed Green Daddy the wrong way.

In his response, Green Daddy explained that Grenade is a very bad friend who copied the sample of his song from Instagram and quickly rushed to studio to record his own version.

Green Daddy threatened that he will contact his lawyers and drag the singer to the courts of law for plagiarizing his music.