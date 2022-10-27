Ahlam Ismail Lamu says her next song titled ‘Double It’ will tap into her naughty side and she cannot wait for it to be released. She also talks about the progress in the Ugandan music industry.

emPawa impact

While speaking to Mbu.ug, the songstress revealed how emPawaAfrica’s ’emPawa 100′ initiative helped her to break onto the scene.

“emPawa invested and sponsored my first song. Literally, before Empawa came through I was still not really sure how I was going to enter the industry,” Lamu told us.

Also Read: Lamu signs recording deal with Talent Africa Group, drops ‘Beautiful’ visuals

“I knew I wanted to sing but I didn’t know how to penetrate the industry and when I got to represent Uganda in the Empawa100 as an upcoming artiste, they gave us $3000 each.”

emPawa Africa is an African project that aims at empowering the next generation of African artists. emPawa equips African artists with the tools, knowledge, network, and investment to grow and export their art.

Lamu believes there is progress in the local industry but it could be better if the established artistes invested more in their art to act exemplary to the younger generation.

“I had a budget of $3000 for my first video. That is how much I put into the song and the video so as an industry, we need to invest more,” Lamu added.

Are Ugandans ready to consume music albums?

“I think consumers are ready and this might sound cliche but we have to start somewhere. If I say I won’t release an album because of this and even the artistes who are more established like Fik Fameica, Azawi, and Navio, follow suit then we are not starting and we are not preparing the masses for the future.

“I think we have to be the sacrifice, the ones that start doing it and play a part in shaping up the future of the industry. We have to start.”

Lamu taps into her naughty side in her new song ‘Double It’

The naughty side of Lamu is something we have only seen in flashes but she promises to go all out in her new song titled ‘Double It’.

“I have a new song called Double Trouble, the video is out on my YouTube. And my next song is coming out in a few weeks. It’s called ‘Double It’.

“I wrote the entire song and I’m very excited about this because it has been a while since I wrote an entire song. It’s such a naughty song, I haven’t tapped into that side of me and I’m so excited to show you guys what I’ve been cooking,” she revealed.