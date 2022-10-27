Veteran radio personality turned consultant Rasta Rob MC has shared his opinion about the exchange of words that has been ongoing between Galaxy FM’s DJ Nimrod and Eddie Sendi.

The feud between the two started when DJ Nimrod called out Eddie Sendi asking him to retire from journalism reseasoning that he is blocking fresh talents from making their way through.

Eddie Sendi also clapped back at DJ Nimrod stressing that he is mentally challenged. He told him that he will never succeed in life if he thinks that people who are aged have to retire first in order for the new ones to make it through.

Speaking in an interview, Rasta Rob MC was asked to give his take on the two personalities and he openly disclosed that whether aged or young, all can co-exist in the media business.

He stressed that the young need the old so much in order to guide them on how to get going in the industry and in areas where they might commit mistakes.