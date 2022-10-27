Mpaka Records boss Ykee Benda believes sampling music is not forbidden but it should be used smartly with a blend of originality to create good sound.

Several global music stars are not strangers to music sampling and most have created monster hit songs by sampling a few oldies.

In Africa, Burna Boy is one of the most known music samplers who have made platinum hits off sampling.

Ykee Benda believes there is nothing wrong with it as long as it is done correctly. While speaking to Mbu.ug, here is what he had to say:

“There are artistes you know of, international artistes that are currently trending, that have used sampling and they are doing good for example “Last Last” (by Burna Boy) is a sampled song and many other songs.

“But it’s the way you use the art and in that, I give him a tick. He uses someone else’s content and uses his own original art to create his own song. I think that is amazing because there is nothing new under the moon, especially in music.

“Like I woke up and did ‘Turn Up the Vibe’ and people said I copied Bobi Wine’s song yet he also copied it from a Jamaican song. For me, I followed art and it landed me there.”

Are fans ready to stream music albums?

Ykee Benda believes now is the best time to instill the culture of buying and streaming music albums in the Ugandan music industry.

Benda who released his album a couple of months ago says that if all the other artistes go ahead and drop albums, the fans will automatically consume the music because the culture shall have changed.

“Yes we are (ready for albums). These fans, we have to teach them the culture. No one is going to show them,” Ykee noted.

“The fans won’t be supporting albums unless we start bringing albums so it’s us to initiate it. I did, A Pass does, and all the other artists. It’s a good vibe.”

Are collaborations a must on a music album?

“I think an album needs to have collaborations because you are putting a body of work together. You have to tap into other people’s talent and craft to see how to elevate your sound,” Ykee Benda said.

Is the music industry progressing? If not, why not?

From a Twitter Q&A session he had with his various followers, fans, and critics, Ykee discovered that the public has noticed the disunity among artists and that it is something that needs to be corrected.

“Most of them are saying we do not wish each other well. They want to see more love which I think is important,” the Mpaka Records boss noted.

He also believes there is a lack of originality in the sound. “Others say the sound is improving but not many people are original and I think that’s also valid. We copy a lot!”